David De Gea praised the performance of Axel Tuanzebe in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, labelling the young defender's display "unbelievable".

"He has been unbelievable today," the Manchester United goalkeeper told MUTV post-match.

"He played against two of the best players in the world in Neymar and Mbappe so he did really, really well. I am really happy for him.

"He has been in difficult moments with the injuries but now he has shown today that he is capable of playing in big games."

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Tuanzebe should be given a run in the first team off the back of his impressive performance at the Parc des Princes.

He told BT Sport: "Ole has just said that’s two of the best strikers in the world. He snuffed out danger on many occasions and you have to reward performances like that at a time of injuries.

"Again, first game in 10 months and to come in and play like that from out the cold you just deserve to be rewarded."

