Zinedine Zidane has said that UEFA's threat to ban Real Madrid from the Champions League due to their participation in the European Super League would be "absurd".

The Spanish champions are the record winners of Europe's top club competition, but were among the masterminds of the Super League, which was announced last Sunday with the participation of 12 European clubs, the majority of whom had withdrawn 48 hours later due to a fan backlash.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin hinted that those still theoretically committed to the project could have to serve a ban from European competition, but Zidane was unimpressed by the threat.

Champions League Hazard not ready to face Liverpool, says Zidane 05/04/2021 AT 15:46

"It's absurd to think that we won't be in the Champions League [next season]," Zidane said during Monday's pre-match press conference for the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of talk from the outside. There is going to be a lot of talk, but as we don't control it, I'm just focusing on the game.

"But my opinion is that we all want to see Madrid in the Champions League."

Looking ahead to the semi-final clash, Zidane was anticipating a tricky fixture against a well-drilled opponent.

"It's a semi-final and it's going to be a tough game," the Real Madrid coach stated.

"I think they're going to be a team that attacks and defends. We have to be attentive, defend well and when it comes to creating chances, do it like on many occasions. We need to be at our best to hurt Chelsea."

'Time to move on' - Koeman urges everyone to forget Super League

Real are involved in a tight title race in La Liga but the Frenchman insisted that he would not prioritise one competition over the other.

"We are not going to choose. We are alive in both competitions," he noted.

"We've had a lot of difficulties and we've picked things up. We have a month of the season left and we are going to compete until the end no matter what."

Finally, Zidane confirmed that Eden Hazard, who has endured another injury-plagued season in the Spanish capital, would be fit to face his former club after making his comeback at the weekend.

"I don't see him with any doubts [in his mind], and the other day he was very good," Zidane recognised.

"The most important thing was that and now he's ready to go. We're happy, because he's going to give us a lot."

Champions League Zidane wary of Liverpool's physical threat to Real 19/03/2021 AT 17:21