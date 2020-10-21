Bayern Munich began their defence of the Champions League in style with a hugely convincing victory over a lacklustre Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena.

Just 59 days removed from defeating Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Hansi Flick's side were faced with the daunting prospect of hosting Diego Simeone's hard-working Atletico in their opening Group A game.

Champions League Lewandowski and Suarez are the perfect embodiment of their teams, who will come out on top? 12 HOURS AGO

The hosts made a nervy start, but Bayern soon clicked into gear and after Nicolas Sule struck the post, Kingsley Coman broke the deadlock with a back-post finish in the 28th-minute.

There was an air of inevitability about the outcome even at that stage, such was Bayern's dominance and Leon Goretzka's sweet strike made it two before the interval, as the hosts proved deadly on the break.

Joao Felix thought he had halved the deficit just after the restart but his volley was ruled out for offside as Luis Suarez was obstructing the view of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Atleti had one or two half chances, but Corentin Tolisso put the game beyond their reach with an early contender for goal of the competition, lashing a strike from 25 yards into the top corner.

Coman added his second with a fine solo goal to wrap up the scoring on a night Bayern sent a message to the rest of the competition signalling their intent for a second successive European trophy.

TALKING POINT - Back to business for brilliant Bayern

On paper, this looked like the most tricky start Bayern could have asked for as their title defence commenced. Diego Simeone's side had conceded just one goal in an unbeaten start to the campaign, but they lacked their usual fighting instincts as they surrendered all too easily to the Bavarians.

It all began to go wrong when Joao Felix backed out of a tackle with Joshua Kimmich, who, in the same passage of play, laid on Bayern's opener. Flick's charges took control of proceedings from there, with Atletico producing an uncharacteristic meek display.

Bayern seemed fitter, energetic - hungrier - as they overloaded the visitors in the wide areas and through the middle, making light work of Atleti's reputation for having the best defence in Europe.

It's very much back to business for Bayern, who will be difficult to stop in their relentless pursuit for back-to-back CL titles.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

There are so many contenders, but Coman deserves it for his ruthless attacking display. Could have had a hat-trick only to be subbed off with almost 20 minutes remaining.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 7, Sule 7, Alaba 7, Hernandez 8, Kimmich 9, Gortezka 8, Muller 8, Tolisso 8, Coman 9, Lewandowski 7.. subs: Javi Martinez N/A, Douglas Costa 5, Choupo-Moting N/A, Davies N/A, Sarr 5.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 6, Renan Lodi 5, Felipe 5, Savic 5, Trippier 4, Koke 4, Herrera 4, Carrasco 7, Llorente 4, Joao Felix 5, Luis Suarez 6.. subs: Torreira N/A, Correa 5, Lemar N/A, Vitolo 5.

KEY MOMENTS

28' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 Atletico Madrid (Kingsley Coman): Joao Frelix backs out of a 50-50 with Kimmich, who gathers himself and floats a lovely cross to the back post where Coman is left with the simple task of slotting it home!

41' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Leon Goretzka): Bayern are running away with this! They are just too strong on the break! Lewandowski streaks away, finding Coman on the overlap. They're lining up at the back post awaiting his delivery and it's Goretzka who meets it, and he hammers it into the bottom corner.

47' - Goal ruled out! Atletico are celebrating what they think is a much-needed goal, with Joao Felix's volley squirming through Neuer. But the linesman's flag is soon to be raised! Suarez was in an offside position and obstructed Neuer's view.

66' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 3-0 Atletico Madrid (Corentin Tolisso): Oh my, an early contender for goal of the competition as Tolisso puts the game beyond doubt! He lashes one into the top corner from 25 yards, leaving Oblak with no chance!

72' - GOAL! Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid (Kingsley Coman): What a superb goal to make it FOUR! Atletico's defence is too high, and Muller can easily release Coman. Twisting and turning, he leaves his marker in his wake, before burying it past Oblak. He's on a hat-trick now!

More to follow.

Champions League Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game YESTERDAY AT 20:12