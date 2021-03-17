Bayern Munich breezed into the Champions League quarter-finals after a 2-1 win over Lazio in the Champions League last-16 second leg.

The Bundesliga champions progress 6-2 on aggregate thanks to Robert Lewandowski's first-half penalty, his 73rd goal in the Champions League, and substitute Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting's chipped finish.

Marco Parolo nodded in a late consolation goal for the visitors in snowy Munich.

Lazio began well and had the first real chance of the second leg when Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's tame header landed into the grateful arms of stand-in goalkeeper Alex Nubel in the 14th minute.

But Bayern put their sluggish, complacent start behind them and grew into the contest. The hosts took the lead from the penalty spot just past the half-hour mark after Vedat Muriqi pulled down Leon Goretzka as a corner was being taken. Lewandowski smashed his strike into the bottom left corner, sending former Bayern goalkeeper Pepe Reina the wrong way, for his 39th goal of the season in all competitions.

Bayern had little trouble defending their lead after the break. Lewandowski so nearly added a second in the 66th minute, but his vicious strike from the edge of the box cannoned off the woodwork.

The Poland international's replacement Choupo-Moting extended Bayern's lead two minutes after coming off the bench. Bayern needed just two passes. David Alaba easily slipped the Cameroon striker through the heart of the Lazio defence before he coolly dinked it past Reina.

Lazio pulled a goal back late on through 36-year-old substitute Parolo, who nodded in Andreas Pereira's free-kick from close range after Javi Martinez let him go free.

TALKING POINT - Will anyone stop Bayern?

It was never likely Lazio would mount one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history and Lewandowski's first-half penalty ensured the tie was entirely killed off.

The Bundesliga champions put in a relatively confident display. Perhaps only Manchester City are capable of stopping them from winning the trophy for a second year in a row.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Robert Lewandowski

The 32-year-old is going from strength-to-strength and his goal rate is eye-watering. Bayern were not at their best against a Lazio side who rallied in the second half, but Lewandowski's penalty and general hold-up play was pivotal in their win on the night.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern Munich: Nubel (6), Pavard (6), Boateng (6), Hernandez (6), Alaba (6), Kimmich (6), Goretzka (6), Muller (6), Gnabry (6), Sane (6), Lewandowski (7)

Subs: Sule (6), Davies (6), Choupo-Moting (7), Musiala (6), Martinez (N/A)

Lazio: Reina (5), Marusic (5), Acerbi (6), Radu (5), Lazzari (5), Milinkovic-Savic (5), Escalante (5), Alberto (5), Fares (5), Correa (5), Muriqi (5)

Subs: Lulic (5), Pereira (6), Parolo (5), Cataldi (N/A), Akpa Akpro (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

14' - CHANCE! Fares finds Milinkovic-Savic in the box with a pinpoint cross, the Serb meets it but he cannot get enough power behind his header and it bounces into the grateful arms of Nubel! This is starting to open up as a contest.

30' - Bayern win their first corner of the evening on the half-hour mark.... and IT'S A PENALTY! And a yellow for Acerbi for his protests. Muriqi pulled down Goretzka and it is undoubtedly a penalty.

32' - GOAL!!! Lewandowski steps up... and smashes his penalty into the bottom left corner, sending Reina the wrong way! Bayern lead 1-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate! That's five goals in six Champions League matches for Lewandowski. His 39th of the season and his 73rd in Champions League history.

66' - OFF THE POST! Gnabry passes to Alaba who tees up Lewandowski. He rifles a pure right-footed strike looking for the bottom left corner, but it cannons off the woodwork into the grateful arms of Reina! That was a sensational effort. Reina had no chance! He was diving after it had hit the post such was the power on it!

72' - GOAL!!! Choupo-Moting makes it 2-0 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate. Alaba's simple pass through the heart of the Lazio defence finds Choupo-Moting and he cooly dinks it past Reina into the net.

81' - GOAL! Parolo pulls one back! Pereira's free-kick crossed to the back post is nodded in by the substitute from point-blank range. Martinez appeared to switch off!

KEY STATS

