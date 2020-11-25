10-man Bayern beat Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 in a Champions League Group A fixture at the Allianz Arena.

Both sides started brightly but it was Salzburg who had the better chances. After an error from David Alaba both Mergim Berisha and Enock Mwepu forced good saves from Manuel Neuer.

But it was Dominik Szoboszlai who had the best opportunity, blasting over from close range with only Neuer to beat after latching onto a fine clipped ball from Berisha.

And Bayern made him pay. Having only truly threatened with shots from distance, another shot from outside the box led to the goal, with Thomas Muller's effort palmed away by Cican Stankovic and falling kindly to the predatory Robert Lewandowski, who tapped the ball into the empty net.

Just minutes after half-time, things got worse for the visitors, with Kingsley Coman having a dig from the edge of the box, with the ball taking a horrible deflection off Maximilian Wober and trickling into the empty net with Stankovic having already dived.

Marc Roca's second yellow card seemed to give Salzburg a path back into this match but those hopes were soon extinguished by Leroy Sane's header, finishing from close range after a wonderful ball from Coman.

Berisha was rewarded for a lively performance when he pulled one back from close range but it was too little too late for Salzburg, who remain winless from their four Group A matches. Bayern march into the last 16.

TALKING POINT - Quality makes the difference

Bayern have been incredibly dominant in the Champions League, scoring 58 goals in their last 15 games, which is simply an astonishing record. And a 3-1 win with 10 men paints a picture of dominance in this encounter. But They were on the back foot for much of this match and Salzburg had 20 shots to Bayern's 10. Manuel Neuer made two fine double saves to keep his side ahead.

Coupled with Neuer's quality was that of the front line, with Coman, Lewandowski and Muller far more incisive than their Salzburg counterparts and Sane's header quickly ended any hopes of a comeback that may have arisen after Roca's red card. Had Szoboszlai been as clinical in the first half when he had a great chance to break the deadlock, the match could have been very different.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Robert Lewandowski

There are no words of praise for Lewandowski that have not already been said. This was a performance that summed up all the facets of his game. His goal was predatory, his role in the other two showed that he is far, far more than a penalty box No 9.

His strike was also a historic one - he has now equalled Raul's Champions League scoring record and now sits only behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time standings, having won just won title to their combined nine. If he keeps up this form, he could well add another winner's medal to his collection.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 7, Pavard 6, Boateng 6, Alaba 5, Richards 7, Roca 6, Goretzka 6, Gnabry 7, Muller 7, Coman 8, Lewandowski 8. Subs: Sane 7, Hernandez 6, Costa N/A, Martinez N/A

Salzburg: Stankovic 6, Kristensen 6, Ramalho 6, Wober 6, Ulmer 7, Camara 7, Junuzovic 6, Mwepu 7, Berisha 8, Szoboszlai 6, Koita 6. Subs: Adeyemi 6, Sucic 7, Ashumeru 6

KEY MOMENTS

10' - CLOSE! Richards and Muller combine well on the Bayern left but the Germans' cross is cleared by Wober. It falls invitingly to Gnabry to volley and he doesn't refuse the invitation, sending a ferocious effort just wide of Stankovic's post.

12' - Bayern are starting to click. Lewandowski has a go from just outside the box this time but it's a foot or so over the bar. Ominous signs for Salzburg, and their leaky defence.

15' - NEUER! Twice! Another error from Alaba - his second - gifts the visitors possession and they pour forward in numbers. Berisha has the first one, with Neuer making himself big and springing off his line to make the block. The ball breaks to Mwepu, whose attempted volley hasn't got enough power and the Germany skipper is there again.

35' - What. A. Chance. Salzburg should be ahead here after fluffing the best chance of the match. Berisha drops deep effectively and clips in a ball to Szoboszlai, who has beaten the offside trap and only has Neuer to beat. He's just inside the box and blasts it well over.

43' - GOAL! Bayern have the lead and that shows the value of a quality striker. A fantastic back heel from Lewandowski plays in Muller, whose shot is palmed away from Stankovic. Lewandowski reacts quickest and taps the ball into the empty net to give his side the lead.

52' - GOAL! Rotten luck for Salzburg, who now find themselves 2-0 down. Coman dribbles in from the left flank and shoots. It takes a horrible deflection off Wober, which takes it past Stankovic.

66' - RED CARD! Roca's night is over after another late tackle on Junuzovic. It's his second yellow and he's clearly frustrated as he leaves the field. Do Salzburg have a path back into this match now?

68' - GOAL!! Ten men? no problem. Bayern win the ball back in midfield and Lewandowski feeds Coman, who's lovely chipped cross is headed into the back of the net by Sane. That's the game.

70' - NEUER! This is his second double save of the night. First Berisha's powerful effort is beaten away by the Bayern keeper, who somehow gets up in time to deny Mwepu, who seemed to have a tap in to pull one back.

73' - GOAL!! Salzburg have one back now! Sane gives the ball away inside his own half and Salzburg work the fall to Kristensen, who picks out Berisha at the far post and it's a tap-in to make it 3-1.

KEY STAT

Robert Lewandowski has now scored 71 Champions League goals, equalling Raul's record

Leroy Sane has now scored five goals in nine games for Bayern

