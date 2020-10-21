Hansi Flick highlighted his Bayern Munich side’s efficiency in claiming an emphatic 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid as the Bavarians started the defence of their Champions League crown.

The visiting Spaniards were powerless to stop last season’s quintuple winners from dominating, with Bayern Munich in control of the contest from start to finish.

“Our game was just good tonight,” Flick told reporters afterwards. “It was a tough task but we mastered it. Our efficiency was good today and I am very satisfied. It is very important to win that first game.”

Bayern Munich’s involvement in last season’s Champions League final, where they beat Paris Saint-Germain, meant Flick’s side started the 2020/21 campaign with a shortened pre-season, but Flick praised his players for the fight demonstrated by his players in spite of this.

“We were physically present. That was important, to be there, to win those one-on-one situations. We had a match plan and we applied it, playing out four beautiful goals.

“We can be satisfied with it and that is what matters. We really, really wanted to win the first game today.

The win over Atletico Madrid means Bayern Munich have now won their last 12 Champions League games in succession, with Kingsley Coman scoring twice and Corentin Tolisso and Leon Goretzka also finding the back of the net on Wednesday night.

"We played really well tonight,” Coman said after his brace. “I scored two goals and I am very happy. We have a very good team and we are able to play well together. I hope we can keep this up.”

Our view

Bayern Munich are still the team to beat in this season's Champions League. Of course, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise given last season's Champions League only finished a few weeks ago, but this was a reminder to anyone who needed it of just how much better Flick's side are than the rest of the European elite at this moment in time.

One question mark over Bayern Munich concerned the departure of Thiago Alcantara over the summer, with the Spaniard a key figure for the Bavarians over a number of years. On the evidence of this performance, though, the European champions will be just fine without him.

The highlight of the match saw Joshua Kimmich pick out the run of Coman with a stunning driven pass from deep, allowing the French winger to get in behind and finish. It was a moment reminiscent of what Thiago used to produce for Bayern Munich and perhaps provided some explanation as to why they were so willing to let him leave the Allianz Arena for Liverpool.

As for Atletico Madrid, Diego Simeone has some questions to answer. This used to be the sort of match that brought the best out of the Spanish capital club, but they were distinctly second best and have a lot of work ahead of them to raise themselves to the elite level again.

With additional reporting from Reuters

