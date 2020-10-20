Bayern Munich will be without winger Serge Gnabry for their Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday after he tested positive for COVID-19, the German champions said on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had earlier on Tuesday trained with the team and coach Hansi Flick had told a news conference all players were fit for the start of their title defence.

Premier League UEFA 'strongly oppose' Liverpool, Man Utd's reported European Premier League plans AN HOUR AGO

"The attacking player feels good and is quarantined at home," Bayern said in a statement.

The Bavarians, who won five trophies in 2020, including the Champions League, face the Spaniards in the first of their group matches in the competition.

Repeat of Bayern's successful season extremely difficult, says Flick

"We want to be as successful as possible," Flick said. "But to reach the optimum as we did recently will be extremely difficult."

"Especially in the Champions League there are many very good opponents. It is all about taking one game at a time. It has served us well to focus on the road ahead."

Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Munich celebrates with the UEFA Champions League Trophy following his team's victory in the UEFA Champions League Final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 23, 2020 Image credit: Getty Images

Several players have recently left the German club, including Thiago Alcantara, Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho. However, they have brought in Leroy Sane, Marc Roca, and Douglas Costa among other this season.

"It is a different team from last season and every team has its strengths and weaknesses," Flick said.

"As for now, I am fairly satisfied. We have had only one week of training with everyone together, but there is more depth in our squad now. What will be very important is not to have any injuries. You saw that at Liverpool now with Virgil van Dijk." The key Liverpool defender has been ruled out for months and will need surgery on damaged ligaments sustained in Saturday's Merseyside derby draw against Everton.

Apart from Sane who has been out for a couple of weeks, Flick will have a full squad to chose from, including midfielder Joshua Kimmich who missed their 4-1 league win at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday due to the birth of his second child, but was back in training on Tuesday.

"It will be a game that will be on equal terms because Atletico are a team that reflects on the pitch what their coach Diego Simeone stands for and that is passion," Flick said.

"I look forward to the game and the coach who has been doing outstanding work there for the past nine years."

Football Coach calls for postponement of Nations Cup qualifiers amid COVID crisis AN HOUR AGO