Borussia Dortmund limped through to the Champions League knockout stages despite only drawing 1-1 with Lazio at Signal Iduna Park.

The game started with great intensity, but it soon became clear how much Dortmund were missing the injured Erling Haaland. Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellingham were busy, but the hosts lacked a cutting edge.

Joaquin Correa and Ciro Immobile, who was facing his former club, linked up well on a couple of occassions.

As half time approached, a quick counter-press opened things up for Dortmund, and they grabbed a lead just before the whistle. Raphael Guerreiro finished well after being played in by Hazard.

Lazio really showed they meant business in the second half, as Immobile began to get more involved. After Gio Reyna was denied by Pepe Reina at one end, the striker stung the palms of Roman Burki.

With just over 20 minutes to go, Immobile dispatched from the penalty spot after substitute for the hosts, Nico Schulz, was adjudged to have fouled Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the area.

The visitors were denied a second penalty in stoppage time by the referee and face Club Brugge on matchday six, where they will hope to join Dortmund in the last 16.

TALKING POINT - Borussia Dortmund squeeze through despite Haaland absence

It was nervy, and they were hanging on by the end, but Dortmund have sealed progression from Group F. They badly missed their star striker, though, and the prognosis on him isn't good. Haaland is likely to be out for the rest of the year with a muscle problem, and Lucien Favre's side do tend to struggle without him. That much was evident tonight with a number of chances created and spurned in the first half.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

Immobile was phenomenal in the second half, and deserved his goal. He forced two excellent saves from Burki, too. He led by example, scoring for the seventh game running. He should ensure Lazio join Dortmund in the next round against Brugge.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Burki 7, Piszczek 6, Hummels 6, Akanji 6, Morey 6, Delaney 6, Bellingham 7, Guerreiro 7, Reyna 6, Reus 6, Hazard 6 Substitutes: Schulz 5, Sancho 5, Brandt 5, Witsel n/a

Lazio: Reina 6, Patric 5, Hoedt 6, Acerbi 6, Marusic 5, Milinkovic-Savic 6, Leiva 7, Luis Alberto 7, Fares 6, Immobile 8, Correa 7 Substitutes: Perreira 6, Lazzarri 7, Akpa-Akpro 6, Caicedo 5, Escalante 6

KEY MOMENTS

45' - GOAL! Guerreiro! Dortmund lead a minute before half time. Lovely pass by Hazard.

49' - CHANCE! REINA SAVES FROM REYNA! Good build up from Dortmund, but the young American's shot is parried.

67' - GOAL! Lazio are level! 1-1 Immobile scores his seventh goal in a row from the spot.

90' + 4 - PENALTY SHOUT! Lazio see calls for another penalty waved away as the final whistle is blown.

KEY STAT

Lazio have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 16 Champions League games. Their last came in 2003 against Besiktas, and they haven't won away since that day either.

