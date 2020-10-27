Two late Real Madrid goals cancelled out a Marcus Thuram double as Borussia Monchengladbach blew their chance of a famous win.

Real Madrid were looking for their first group stage win of the season after they fell 2-3 at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.

Gladbach meanwhile drew 2-2 in dramatic fashion at Inter Milan, knowing a win might take them top of the group.

Zinedine Zidane’s side started the brightest but it was former Barcelona player Lilian Thuram’s son, Marcus, who put the home side ahead after an excellent passing move.

In the second half, just before the hour mark, Thuram shocked Real and judging by the look on his teammates’ faces, them too as he followed up a shot from Alassane Plea to capitalise on Thibaut Courtois’ weak wrists.

With 20 minutes remaining Zidane introduced both Luka Modric and Eden Hazard from the bench and while the Belgian looked bright, it appeared to be too late.

However late goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro rescued a point for Real in dramatic circumstances

