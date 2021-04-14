Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side for their efforts against Real Madrid, but acknowledged they lost the tie in their 3-1 defeat in the first leg.
Speaking after the game, Klopp said: "You always need the key moments. We didn't lose the tie tonight, we lost in Madrid. It was uncomfortable for Madrid. We were good, aggressive, had chances. We didn't score and then the experience of Real Madrid played the tie down. That is ourselves this year with the finishing.
"We know how often Mo Salah finishes these things with closed eyes. Not here. Tonight it was absolutely OK, but we are out.
"We love this competition and for other reasons it is very important we are back in it. We can now concentrate on the Premier League and we will. We have to work our socks off."
Liverpool travel to Leeds United on Monday in the Premier League.
