Chelsea will face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool meet RB Leipzig.

Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Monchengladbach and there's a blockbuster tie between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Defending champions Bayern Munich take on Lazio and the other matches are Porto vs Juventus, Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund and Atalanta vs Real Madrid.

The first legs of the ties will take place on February 16/17 and February 23/24, followed by the second legs on March 9/10 and 16/17.

Chelsea seem to have the toughest assignment of the three Premier League sides as they face La Liga high-flyers Atletico, who were unbeaten until losing to Real at the weekend.

The two clubs were paired together in the group stages in 2017/18, with Chelsea winning in Madrid and then drawing at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City and Monchengladbach also have history as they were in the same groups in 2015/16 and 2016/17, with City winning three of the four fixtures.

Liverpool’s opponents RB Leipzig advanced to the last 16 after beating Manchester United on the final matchday.

Barcelona and PSG served up a classic when they met in the last 16 in 2016/17 as Barca won 6-1 in the second leg after a 4-0 defeat in Paris.

Expert view – Tough tie for Chelsea

Considering how hard Chelsea have found it to break teams down at times this season, Atletico Madrid could be a tough proposition in the last 16.

Diego Simeone’s side are notoriously solid in defence and caused a shock last year when they beat Liverpool at this stage of the competition. While they have also struggled in front of goal at times, particularly in the Champions League where they just scraped through their group, they will pose a difficult test for Chelsea.

Liverpool and Manchester City both look to have fared better in the draw.

RB Leipzig are going well in the Bundesliga but were brushed aside by Manchester United in their first group meeting before winning the crucial reverse fixture on the final matchday.

Borussia Monchengladbach are eighth in the Bundesliga and are unlikely to be a match for City.

