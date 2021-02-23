Lazio waited 21 years to reach the Champions League knockout stages after their last visit ended in ignominious defeat … for the pleasure of another ignominious defeat. Goals from Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala Leroy Sane and an own goal by Francesco Acerbi put Bayern 4-0 up, and though Joaquin Correa nabbed a goal back, the tie is over and both sides know it.

It was clear from the off that Lazio were petrified of the defending champions, and a mistake by Mateo Mussachio, whose dreadful backpass fed Lewandowski, led to them falling behind after nine minutes. Gradually, they inched their way into the game and caused Bayern a few problems at the back - they ought to have had e penalty but on 24 minutes a terrific finish from Musiala effectively ended the contest. But Bayern were not done, Sane adding a third before half-time, and the only question was how much more embarrassing things could get.

“A lot” was the answer, Acerbi notching a dreadfully hilarious and hilariously dreadful own-goal sliding in to knock Sane’s cross past Pepe Reina, and at that point the potential scale of the humiliation looked terrifying. But Correa quickly nicked a goal back, after which Bayern more or less declared, keeping it sporting – but they look extremely menacing, and can play much much better than they did tonight. It will take a serious effort to relieve the defending champions of the their trophy.

TALKING POINT

England have never had as many brilliant young footballers as they do now, nor as many coming through as are coming through now. But they are still lacking quality in a couple of positions - most particularly in midfield, where they lack an elite-level number six and number eight.

Well, if Gareth Southgate has any sense, he'll be seeking to remedy that situation by inviting Jamal Musiala to join his squad. That Hansi Flick trusted him in a game of this magnitude says plenty about his quality and mentality, but not as much as the calm, classy finish that put his team 2-0 up.

It is true that he was less influential in the second half, but the contest was over and Bayern played within themselves. At just 17 - he is 18 on Friday - he is only going to get better, and he's already pretty good.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) Excellent in defence, remarkable in attack. An absolute superstar.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lazio: Reina 5, Patric 5, Acerbi 4, Mussachio 4, Lazzari 5, Milinkovic-Savic 4, Lucas 5, Luis Alberto 7, Marusic 5, Correa 6, Immobile 5. Subs: Lulic 5, Escalante 5, Hoedt 5, Akpa-Akpro 6, Cataldi 6.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Sule 8, Boateng 6, Alaba 6, Davies 8, Kimmich 7, Musiala 7, Goretzka 6, Sane 8, Lewandowski 7, Coman 7. Subs: Javi Martinez 6, Hernandez 6, Sarr 6, Choupo-Moting 6.

KEY STAT

Jamal Musiala is the second-youngest player to score in the Champions League knockout stages - after Bojan, who scored for Barcelona against Schalke in the 2007-08 quarter-finals, aged 17 years and 217 days.

KEY MOMENTS

8’ - Lazio don't clear the corner properly, and when the ball breaks to Davies, he swings a pass over to Kimmich on the opposite side of the box; the eventuating cross is a goodun, but Lewandowski's swing is at fresh air and it passes between his legs. Rubbish, him.



9’ - GOAL! Lazio 0-1 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) Coman prompts outside the box but the ball falls to Mussachio who slides back to Reina ... except Lewandowski is between them and seizes possession, nipping across the front of the keeper and tucking a finish into the empty net. Nine minutes gone, and Lazio are already in a world of trouble.



24’ - GOAL! Lazio 0-2 Bayern Munich (Musiala) Yeah, this tie is past tense. Davies sways past a couple of challenges and finds Goretzka, who quickly moves on to Musiala; he takes a touch, steadies himself, and from the edge of the box sweeps a fine finish into the bottom-left corner like it's nothing (which it is not). Seventeen years old, people.



43’’ - GOAL! Lazio 0-3 Bayern Munich (Sane) And there's his punishment. A dreadful mistake by Patric, who trips over his own fat feet and collapses in a heap, allows Coman to screech at Acerbit, turning him outside and coming away from goal, then nipping back the other way to drive a low cross that Reina shoves out and Sane plants into the empty net. Thanks for coming, lads.



47; - GOAL! Lazio 0-4 Bayern Munich (Acerbi own-goal) Shaaaaaame! Sane streaks away down the left, Patric trying to catch up, and he shimmies inside then diddles him outside, crossing low for Daicves, but Acerbi decides he has to do something - he does - only can't decide what that something is, so he slides the ball into his own empty net. that was hard to watch, or would've been had it not been so funny. that was truly dreadful behaviour.



50’ - GOAL! Lazio 1-4 Bayern Munich (Correa) Nice from Luis Alberto, who wins the ball in midfield and slips a decent ball into Correa, who takes a touch and slots a decent finish under Neuer. Game on!

