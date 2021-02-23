Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel praised Olivier Giroud after the French striker scored the only goal of his side’s 1-0 win at Atletico Madrid.

The game was held in Bucharest as a result of the coronavirus restrictions in place in Spain, and in unfamiliar circumstances Diego Simeone’s men could not come back against the Premier League side.

The German manager credited all of his players for the win as he spoke in a post-match press conference.

“I am super happy for my players that we had such a big reward and we can read it on the scoreline, that we have the result for the top performance,” he said.

“It was very important that we are absolutely concentrated over all 96 minutes and we accept that it is hard to create chances. It was a very good team effort.

He then paid tribute to Giroud’s continued form despite his age, with the ex-Arsenal man now well past his 34th birthday.

“If you see him on a daily basis you cannot be surprised. He is totally fit, his body is in shape, his physicality is on a top level and mentally I have the feeling he enjoys every day. This is the level he needs to be,” Tuchel said.

“He trains like a 20 year old, he is a guy who is serious and a mix of joy. He is always positive and a big factor for the group.

“And Jorginho, we will miss two crucial players but I was happy with the performance of everybody, including Mason. Big effort, high workrate and intensity but we are used to him playing like this.”

Chelsea’s next match is against Manchester United at the weekend, with both sides aiming for a Champions League spot, and Tuchel warned against complacency.

The former PSG boss said: “Honestly, we now play Man U, Everton and Leeds but this is good, we cannot get comfortable or get lazy.”

