French champions PSG have confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie with Catalan side Barcelona.

Neymar, who joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record blockbuster move in 2017, has been out since February 10 after picking up an abductor injury in the win against SM Caen in the Coupe de France.

PSG released a statement on Tuesday morning as they continued their preparation for the second leg and in it they confirmed that Neymar remains unavailable.

Champions League Neymar winning fitness battle to face Barcelona 05/03/2021 AT 16:51

The statement read: "Neymar Jr resumed partial training with the squad last week and will continue his individual recovery work.

"A new point will be made in the coming days."

Barca to steal Bayern target from Real as Laporta returns - Euro Papers

When Neymar’s injury was confirmed it was always expected that he would miss the first leg and that he would be an extreme doubt for the second leg.

Given PSG’s superb performance in the first leg, when they demolished Barca 4-1 at the Camp Nou , it’s no surprise that Neymar is not risked despite it being a reunion with his old team.

PSG, who are currently second in Ligue 1, will be hoping to have Neymar fit for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, which they will expect to make after their comprehensive first leg victory.

Ligue 1 Mbappe nets double as PSG thrash Dijon to put pressure on Lille 27/02/2021 AT 18:09