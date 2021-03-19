Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in one of four exciting match-ups.

In what is set to be a mouthwatering clash, Bayern Munich will meet PSG again in a repeat of the Champions League final in Lisbon last year.

There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea, who impressively overcame Atletico Madrid in the previous round , were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.

Should Chelsea and Liverpool both progress it would be the fourth time they have met in the Champions League semis.

The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 6/7 before the return matches on April 13/14. The semi-final first legs will be held on April 27/28 and the second legs on May 4/5.

The Champions League final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.

FULL DRAW

Quarter-finals

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

Porto v Chelsea

Bayern Munich v PSG

Real Madrid v Liverpool

Semi-finals

Bayern/PSG v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea

Final

Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2

REMAINING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES

Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7

Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14

Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28

Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5

Final: May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul

