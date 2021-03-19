Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals in one of four exciting match-ups.
Manchester City, who cruised past Borussia Monchengladbach in the last-16 with a 4-0 aggregate win, take on Borussia Dortmund.
In what is set to be a mouthwatering clash, Bayern Munich will meet PSG again in a repeat of the Champions League final in Lisbon last year.
Transfers
Haaland race hots up as Dortmund set price - Euro Papers
There is also the prospect of an all English semi-final after Chelsea, who impressively overcame Atletico Madrid in the previous round, were drawn to play Porto with the prize for the winners a clash with Real Madrid or Liverpool.
Should Chelsea and Liverpool both progress it would be the fourth time they have met in the Champions League semis.
- Why haven't Tottenham sacked Mourinho yet? - The Warm-Up
- Why Ronaldo transfer reports could be very wrong - Inside Football
The quarter-final first legs will take place on April 6/7 before the return matches on April 13/14. The semi-final first legs will be held on April 27/28 and the second legs on May 4/5.
The Champions League final will take place at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on May 29.
Haaland race hots up as Dortmund set price - Euro Papers
FULL DRAW
Quarter-finals
- Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund
- Porto v Chelsea
- Bayern Munich v PSG
- Real Madrid v Liverpool
Semi-finals
- Bayern/PSG v Manchester City/Borussia Dortmund
- Real Madrid/Liverpool v Porto/Chelsea
Final
- Winner of semi-final 1 v Winner of semi-final 2
REMAINING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DATES
Quarter-finals first legs: April 6/7
Quarter-finals second legs: April 13/14
Semi-finals first legs: April 27/28
Semi-finals second legs: May 4/5
Final: May 29 at Ataturk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul
Transfers
Why Ronaldo transfer reports could be very wrong - Inside Football
Europa League
Why haven't Tottenham sacked Mourinho yet? - The Warm-Up