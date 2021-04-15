Jude Bellingham is playing so well for Borussia Dortmund that he should be considered as a starter for England at the European Championship, according to our expert panel.

Dotun Abijoh, Justin Cole, Deji Odedina and Pete Sharland were particularly interested in the rapid rise of Bellingham, who only joined Dortmund from Birmingham last summer.

Despite the German side losing 4-2 to City on aggregate, the 17-year-old midfielder won admirers for his performances in both legs, especially his goal in Wednesday night’s game.

“He’s just backing up why he is such a special talent” said Abijoh.

“Remember at the time when Birmingham retired his shirt number, there was a lot of outrage on social media saying listen, how can you retire the shirt of a 16-year-old but this is a special talent.

It’s his first year in Germany, and let’s be honest he’s taken to the Champions League and the Bundesliga like a duck to water, he’s been terrific and for me he’s on the verge of starting for England at the Euros, not just in the squad.

The view was shared by the whole team, who think England boss Gareth Southgate has a decision to make.

“He’s put in two of the best midfield performances we’ve seen against the champions elect of England this season,” said Sharland.

There are not many players who are putting performances in of that calibre, he’s getting close to a level where you think he should be starting for England.

“I know Declan Rice is having a great season but I just think what Bellingham’s doing in the Champions League shows that there’s no stage that’s too big for him.”

“He’s a prodigious talent,” said Odedina, agreeing with the panel.

“He plays with such heart, he likes doing the hard yards. There’s a real youthful exuberance and I know people are saying for the goal that Ederson should have done better but it’s almost as if the footballing gods have said you’re too good to open your Champions League campaign with a lucky goal, he’s scored an absolute corker.

“This guy, he’s going to have a long future in the game.

