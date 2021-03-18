Champions League

Thomas Tuchel's latest "tactical masterclass" as Chelsea progressed past Atletico Madrid only further demonstrated that the club were right to sack Frank Lampard.

Dotun Abijoh, Justin Cole and Deji Odedina were joined by Eurosport's Pete Sharland, and the quartet broke down Chelsea's latest inspired performance.

Tuchel oversaw another brilliant display in charge of the Blues, and it was a masterclass that further validates the dismissal of Lampard, according to the team.

"I actually think Diego Simeone got his tactics right this time, but Tuchel was spot on," Sharland said.

If there was any doubt left that Chelsea had made the right decision in sacking Frank Lampard to bring in Tuchel, that should be gone now.

"Because this was a tactical masterclass for the second time in a row against one of the best managers in Europe.

"Tuchel is getting something out of these players that Lampard was not. He is using a lot of the same players, but it is just working so much better.

"When people talk about the difference between top managers at the highest level, this is the game that shows it, because these are two of the best managers in Europe and Tuchel looked a class apart."

Odedina added: "Lampard may go on to have a stellar career, but Tuchel is a manager who improves players and Chelsea needed that. So it was the perfect time and a perfect marriage."

Bayern Munich powered through. Elsewhere in the podcast, the guys also broke down Robert Lewandowski's latest stunning performance as Bayern Munich powered through.

So much so, it was agreed that not only is Lewandowski "the best striker in the world right now", but he is also "arguably the best player in the world right now" in general, such has been his brilliance.

Real Madrid may not be firing on all cylinders but, according to Abijoh, "Atalanta played the name of Real Madrid rather than the players of Real Madrid," and Zinedine Zidane's men got a reprieve.

Manchester City are contenders for the Champions League and "just had to turn up" against Borussia Monchengladbach to progress. And finally, Cole made it clear that Manchester City are contenders for the Champions League and "just had to turn up" against Borussia Monchengladbach to progress.

