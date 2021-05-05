Chelsea book a Champions League final meeting with Manchester City in Istanbul on May 29 after overcoming Real Madrid 2-0 in the semi-final second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side go through 3-1 on aggregate in surprisingly comfortable fashion thanks to Timo Werner’s header from point-blank range in the first half and Mason Mount's close-range finish late on to set up a tantalising all-Premier League final.

Antonio Rudiger had the first meaningful attempt on goal with a powerful strike that Thibaut Courtois was forced to punch away. That was before Werner had a goal chalked off in the 18th minute for straying offside when he tapped in Ben Chilwell's squared pass.

Serie A Milan President Scaroni resigns from Serie A council 2 HOURS AGO

Karim Benzema tested Edouard Mendy with a vicious curling effort into the bottom corner which the Senegalese goalkeeper was forced to tip onto the post two minutes before Chelsea took the lead.

N'Golo Kante stole the ball off Casemiro before laying off to Kai Havertz. He attempted to dink the ball over Courtois and it came off the bar, falling to Werner to nod home his first Champions League goal in open play for Chelsea this season.

Real rallied and Benzema gave Mendy more to think about when he rose highest to meet a Luka Modric cross in the 36th minute, but it was acrobatically tipped over the bar by the 29-year-old.

Into the second half and Mount squandered a glorious chance to extend Real's lead in the 53rd minute. Werner neatly flicked the ball into his path and the England international lifted it over the bar from point-blank range. Five minutes later and Havertz burst into a one-on-one thanks to a simple ball over the top which split Real's backline in half, but his shot was straight at Courtois' feet.

N'Golo Kante then made it three golden Chelsea chances missed with Courtois again denying another Chelsea effort in a one-on-one opportunity.

With Chelsea simply too quick and too powerful on the break, Real were unable to really threaten any further and the 2012 winners knew they could look forward to the final when Mount sealed victory from close range in the 86th minute.

More to follow

Champions League Re-energised Kante embodies the best of Tuchel's Chelsea YESTERDAY AT 19:11