Antonio Rudiger has been brought back into the squad for Chelsea's Champions League game against FK Krasnodar on Wednesday.

Rudiger, 27, has not featured this season and was linked with a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain in the summer transfer window but looks set to return to the lineup with centre back Thiago Silva rested for the trip to Russia.

Champions League Guardiola happy with performance as City begin to get their swagger back AN HOUR AGO

"I've had discussions with Antonio. I've always had a positive relationship with him," Lampard told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match.

"Everything I do, I do for the club and selections and the team, and at the minute sometimes you have to have players out of the squad and it is big news for everybody.

"He is in the squad and in contention to play."

Chelsea's opening Group E match against Sevilla finished goalless last week, and the club are without a win in three games in all competitions.

PSG tempt Zidane 'with all the money he wants' – Euro Papers

Champions League Ronaldo to miss Barcelona clash after testing positive for coronavirus again - reports 11 HOURS AGO