Chelsea enjoyed a stroke of luck in their game against Rennes when defender Dalbert was given a second yellow card for what looked an innocuous handball.

The ball appeared to bounce off the defender’s leg and into his arm in an accidental handball, but after reviewing on VAR the referee decided to award a penalty.

At that point he had little choice but to issue a second yellow to the already booked Dalbert, which Timo Werner converted to make it 2-0.

Speaking at half time, Rio Ferdinand said: "This is a disgrace. I can’t believe it. This is ruining football.

"The kid blocks the ball, you can’t get your hands down once the ball hits your foot and ricochets, and the referee goes and look at it, takes his time, and still gives the penalty. It’s a disgrace.

"How can we have rules that go one way in the Premier League and one way in the Champions League, it doesn’t make sense. It confuses the players and us here.

"We haven’t got a clue what is going on when a referee makes a decision and when he’s looking at the monitor we don’t know which way it’s going to go because it’s so vague. "

It is surely a matter of time before the rules are amended.

