Chelsea will play Porto in both their Champions League matches in Seville, UEFA confirmed.

The first leg will take place on April 7 at Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan with the second leg on April 13. The winners will go on to meet the winners of Real Madrid vs. Liverpool.

Spain said earlier this month it would lift a ban on travel from Britain on March 30. The ban had started in December, over concerns about a British strain of the new coronavirus.

Transfers City and Chelsea set for Lukaku battle if Haaland bids fail - Transfer Notebook 3 HOURS AGO

The United Kingdom currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.

'Why not?' - Salah hints at Liverpool exit in interview - Euro Papers

Transfers How City broke news to Aguero as next club rumours swirl – Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO