Timo Werner scored two penalties to help Chelsea ease to a 3-0 win over 10-man Rennes at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues flew out of the blocks and were rewarded with a penalty after just 11 minutes after Werner’s quick feet were too much for Dalbert Henrique who brought the striker down. Werner dispatched the penalty and Chelsea took control of the match, with Rennes offering little in the final third up against the imperious Thiago Silva.

VAR took centre stage again when Dalbert was adjudged to have blocked Tammy Abraham’s shot with his arms, despite an unfortunate bounce off his shins. But the referee pointed to the spot and sent off Dalbert in a double sucker-punch before Werner slammed the penalty into the top corner.

Chelsea finished the game off six minutes into the second half after Reece James’ brilliant cross picked out Abraham for a poacher’s goal at the near post.

Werner almost had a hat-trick but for some last-ditch defending while Olivier Giroud missed a great chance to make it four. But with their eyes on the Premier League, Chelsea coasted to victory and stay top of their Champions League group with their sights set firmly on the knockout stages.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Timo Werner (Chelsea). Scored two clutch penalties to put the game beyond doubt and could’ve had a hat-trick. Looks better every time he turns out for the Blues since his big summer move and his pace makes more than just a striker, he’s a handful all over the final third.

TALKING POINT

Chelsea overflowing with options. Frank Lampard broke the news before the match that Kai Havertz had tested positive for Covid-19. What’s more, Christian Pulisic is out with an injury too.



No matter, Chelsea were still a side overflowing with attacking options. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kanye all chipped in upfront and looked nothing like a side missing two of their best players.



Then, in the second half, Lampard brings on Hudson-Odoi and World Cup winner Olivier Giroud. There’s such strength in depth it’s almost like he was showing off.



Make no mistake, Chelsea are a side well equipped to compete on multiple fronts this season.

PLAYER RATINGS

Chelsea: Mendy 7, James 8, Thiago Silva 8, Zouma 7, Chilwell 6, Kante 6, Jorginho 6, Ziyech 7, Mount 6, Werner 8, Abraham 7. Subs. Kovacic 6, Rudiger 6, Giroud 5, Hudson-Odoi 6, Emerson 5.



Rennes: Gomis 7, Traore 6, Da Silva 7, Aguerd 7, Dalbert 3, Bourigeaud 5, Nzonzi 6, Lea-Siliki 5, Gboho 6, Guirassy 6, Terrier 5. Subs. Grenier 6, Doku 5, Del Castillo 5, Truffert 7, Hunou 5.

KEY MOMENTS

10 - PENALTY TO CHELSE! A Stonewall pen as Werner is taken down inside the box. He sidesteps Dalbert who sticks a foot out and brings down the striker. Dalbert picks up a booking for his protests.

11' - GOAL! CHELSEA 1 RENNES 0 (Werner, pen 11'). Werner smacks it with venom and Gomis gets a hand to it but not quite enough. The Blues lead.

40' - PENALTY TO CHELSEA! The ref has given it! Dalbert's arms are adjudged to be in an unnatural position. Dalbert the culprit again, Chelsea with the pen again.

40' - RED CARD! Dalbert is off! A shocking night for the player in all honesty, without even playing badly.

41' - GOAL! CHELSEA 2 RENNES 0 (Werner pen, 41). Werner absolute smacks it into the top corner. Chelsea in control, Werner has a double. Rennes down to 10.

51' - GOAL! CHELSEA 3 RENNES 0 (Abraham, 51). Brilliant down the right from James who picks out Abraham with a whipped cross. Abraham nips in at the near post and slides in with his left foot. Poachers goal. Game over...surely.

KEY STAT

