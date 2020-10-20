Chelsea and Sevilla played out an uninspired 0-0 in their first Champions League game of the season on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were able to recall Edouard Mendy for their first European game of the season, and he was the busier of the two ‘keepers.

Saves from a Kurt Zouma deflection and Lucas Ocampos kept Chelsea in the tie, though they went close when Timo Werner stabbed a ball straight at Bono at the other end.

Sevilla were without Jules Kounde due to coronavirus, and then lot Sergi Gomez with what looked to be a hamstring injury in the first half.

In the second half, both sides had chances to go ahead. Ben Chilwell could not convert a header at the back post from one of many excellent Reece James crosses, and Joan Jordan almost scored a spectacular volley after meeting a corner with a sweet strike.

Both sides had to settle for a point each but neither showed the cutting edge to suggest that they will do well in this year’s tournament, and may struggle to repeat their fourth place finishes in their domestic leagues.

Talking point - Chelsea are yet to settle and need more from Lampard

Frank Lampard has been rewarded by a huge number of new players, but his success may ultimately result in his downfall.

Thiago Silva has not yet settled in, Timo Werner is not yet sharp, and Kai Havertz is not taking control of games. None of these players have done badly and most if not all will eventually come good.

But until then, games like this will be an inevitable occurrence. The Chelsea side that claimed fourth had run out of steam towards the end of last season, so there is no easy option for Lampard to fall back on anymore.

Man of the match - Reece James(Chelsea)

James was perhaps the only impressive player on the pitch. The young right-back has attracted interest from other Premier League sides for years now and you can see why. Most younger full-backs specialise in posing an attacking threat, and with his crosses James does that. However tonight he was strong in the tackle and composed on the ball too.

Player Ratings

Chelsea: Mendy 7, James 8, Zouma 6, Thiago Silva 5, Chilwell 6, Kante 6, Jorginho 5, Mount 5, Havertz 5, Pulisic 5, Werner 5. Subs: Kovacic 6, Hudson-Odoi 6, Ziyech 6, Abraham 6.

Sevilla: Bono 6, Navas 6, Carlos 6, Gomez 6, Acuna 6, Rakitic 5, Gudelj 5, Fernando 5, Suso 6, Ocampos 7, De Jong 5. Subs: Jordan 7, Torres 6, Vazquez 6, En-Nesyri 6.

Key Events

31’ - Werner chance - Werner controls an awkward cross, sets himself up for a shot, and stabs an effort that is well struck but easily reached by Bono.

45’ - Suso header - Acuna spins into space in the corner, drives down the touchline and sets up Suso for header, but his effort goes just wide after being put off by Chilwell.

45+1’ - Mendy save - Ocampos takes control of a ball from a fluffed clearance from Zouma, and whips a low volley at goal that gives Mendy cause to dive smartly to his left.

58’ - Chilwell header - Chilwell goes close with a header at the back post after James sends in another dangerous cross.

67’ - Jordan goes close - A corner is floated over the left, into the edge of the box, and Jordan thwacks a dipping volley just over the bar. It was an impressive effort, but just off target.

Key Stat

