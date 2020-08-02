Football
Champions League

Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta to miss Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Christian Pulisic

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich after picking up hamstring injuries, manager Frank Lampard said.

Defender Azpilicueta and forward Pulisic limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea will visit German champions Bayern Munich on August 8, trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

"I don't know the full extent of the injuries," Lampard told reporters.

"But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days.

They clearly won't be fit for next week.
