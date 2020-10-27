Manchester City made it two wins from two in the Champions League this season as they earned a comfortable 3-0 victory in Marseille.

City raced into an 18th minute lead with Ferran Torres slotting home to score for the second Champions League match in a row on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne pass.

Marseille continued to be no match for City, as a strike from Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling’s 28th Champions League goal under Pep Guardiola put the game to bed in style late on.

The victory was City’s first-ever in France, and means they remain firm favourites to finish top of Group C after a dominant display.

City were without Sergio Aguero through injury, and with Gabriel Jesus already sidelined, Torres was deployed as Pep Guardiola’s central striker. And it did not take him long to get on the scoresheet, with De Bruyne, on his return to the side, picking up a wayward pass before squaring for the former Valencia forward.

Marseille almost levelled in fortuitous fashion early in the second half, with Ederson caught out from distance before a late reaction tipped the ball onto the outside of the post.

That was only a minor worry for City, who soon got that deserved second, set up by Sterling, before the England forward got on the scoresheet himself thanks to another fine assist from the creative king De Bruyne to put the icing on one of City's best performances of the season.

Kevin De Bruyne ran the show for City Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT – City may manage without a recognised striker

Marseille did not exactly pose much threat, but City have not looked as dominant as this so far this season, and that was without a central striker in the starting XI.

With Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero both injured, Ferran Torres was the man entrusted through the middle, and he impressed early on when putting City in front.

Their attack is very fluid, with several candidates capable of playing as that 'false 9'. City may have to get used to it, with Aguero and Jesus out for a while, but they may not be as ill-equipped as first feared.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). The City skipper really does make his side tick. He will have even better games than this, but his passing range is something few possess, and with De Bruyne pulling the strings, City look like a different side altogether.

PLAYER RATINGS

Marseille: Mandanda 6, Sakai 6, Alvaro 5, Kamara 6, Amavi 5, Balerdi 6, Radonjic 6, Caleta-Car 5, Cuisance 6, Rongier 5, Thauvin 4… Subs: Sanson 6, Benedetto 6, Payet 6.

Manchester City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Dias 7, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 7, Gundogan 7, Rodri 6, De Bruyne 8, Foden 7, Torres 7, Sterling 8… Subs: Stones 6, Bernardo 6, Mahrez 6, Cancelo 6, Palmer N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

18’ - GGGGOOOOAALLL!!! Marseille 0-1 Man City. Mistake from the hosts is punished by Ferran Torres. It had been coming. Dreadful pass from Valentin Rongier is picked up by De Bruyne, who threads the pass across for Torres to score his second in as many Champions League games. Easy as you like for City.

36’ - POST! Another mistake from Marseille, the ball falls for Zinchenko, who drills for goal on his left foot, but his fizzing effort clips the outside of the post and goes wide.

57’ - OFF THE POST! Bizarre effort and bizarre reaction from Ederson. Thauvin has a go from 30 yards out, left footed looking for the near post. It doesn't look to be troubling Ederson, who sticks an arm out, and it hits his arm and hits the outside of the post!

71’ - CHANCE! Fine, flowing move from City, Sterling pulls it back for Gundogan, who fires for goal first time, but it is straight at Mandanda.

76’ - GGGGOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!! Marseille 0-2 Man City. Game over as Gundogan makes it two. That is that as Sterling heads across for the onrushing Gundogan, who also makes it two in two in this season's Champions League.

81’ - GGGGOOOOAAALLLL!!!!! Marseille 0-3 Man City. Now it definitely over as Sterling makes it three. Another assist for De Bruyne as he brilliantly sets up Sterling to put this game to bed.

