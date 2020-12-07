Two penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Juventus top Group G with a 3-0 win over Barcelona.

Juventus opened the scoring early when Ronald Araujo’s clumsy challenge on Ronaldo gave him the chance to convert from the spot for his first ever Champions League goal against Barcelona.

Weston McKennie then made it two with a brilliant move sparked off by Aaron Ramsey and set up by Juan Cuadrado.

Juve needed to win by three clear goals to make sure they won the group ahead of the draw for the knockout stages, with both sides already certain to go through.

Barca, still struggling to find their form after another poor performance at the weekend in a defeat to Cadiz, only sparked into life late in the first half.

Shortly after the restart Clement Lenglet’s handball gifted Ronaldo the chance to grab what looked to be the decisive goal for the away side.

Barcelona only needed a single goal to change the outcome of the game, but failed to break down a resilient side.

Talking Point - Messi and Barcelona look broken

Barcelona have often failed to do justice to having the best player in the world in their squad, but never have they looked quite so ineffective.

Ronald Koeman is far from a bad manager but it is hard to see what he could do now to fix the problems. Messi was out of sorts and disappointing, and still the home side’s best player.

How he can reinvigorate Messi who seems set on leaving is likely to be beyond him.

Man of the match - Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

While Ronaldo is not quite the player he was at his best, the comparison with Lionel Messi was stark. Ronaldo has almost two years on his erstwhile rival and the Argentine looked sluggish and disinterested. The 35-year-old Portuguese on the other hand looked as physically and mentally imposing as ever.

Player ratings

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 6, Dest 5, Araujo 5, Lenglet 5, Alba 5, Pjanic 5, De Jong 5, Pedri 5, Trincao 5, Griezmann 5, Messi 6. Subs: Firpo, 6 Umtiti 6, Puig 6, Mingueza 6, Braithwaite 6.

Juventus: Buffon 7, Danilo 6, De Ligt 6, Sandro 6, Cuadrado 6, McKennie 8, Arthur 6, Ramsey 7, Morata 7, Ronaldo 8. Subs: Bentancur 6, Rabiot 6, Bernardeschi 6, Dybala 6, Chiesa 6.

Key events

11’ - PENALTY! Araujo nudges Ronaldo as the Portuguese striker skins him. It's soft, but more in the sense he shouldn't have done it.

13’ - GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Juventus. Ronaldo scores - The striker waits for Ter Stegen to dive, and blasts it down the middle. His first Champions League goal against Barcelona.

20’ - GOAL! Barcelona 0-2 Juventus. McKennie scores - Ramsey drives towards the box and shifts the ball right to McKennie. He switches play right to Cuadrado who returns the ball with a cross into the middle of the box, and he arcs his body to volley home brilliantly.

49’ - PENALTY? It looks like Lenglet handballed in the box, but McKennie toes the ball to Ramsey who blasts the shot at goal... and Ter Stegen tips it wide! VAR is having a look now.

52’ - GOAL! Barcelona 0-3 Juventus. Ronaldo scores - He strides up to the ball and hooks it left from the spot, away from Ter Stegen, and Juve are currently going through top.

58’ - GRIEZMANN HEADER - Messi whips in a cross from the left, Griezmann ducks at the near post and loops header at goal that beats Buffon but crashes against the crossbar.

73’ - PENALTY! Griezmann is tripped in the box, but NO! He's offside! What an escape for Juventus.

Key stats

