Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus' Champions League match against Barcelona after testing positive for coronavirus again.
The Portugal forward was sidelined from international duty earlier this month after testing positive for Covid-19.
The Serie A club had hoped Ronaldo would be available for their Champions League clash against Barcelona and a mouthwatering match-up against old rival Lionel Messi.
But Ronaldo has once again tested positive for the virus and so will not be available for the match on Wednesday night.
