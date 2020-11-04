Rio Ferdinand was joined by a host of former players as they condemned Manchester United’s defending against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Manchester United lost 2-1 in their Wednesday night Champions League game in Turkey, and were on the back foot when Demba Ba put the home side ahead.

The former Chelsea striker latched onto a long ball played over the top of every single United player after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were caught up field from one of their own corners.

Ferdinand wanted somebody in the United dressing room to make sure players would be taking responsibility for the mistake.

And even suggested that current Basaksehir and former United player Rafael might have made the difference.

Looking on the replay, you can see it was a quite extraordinary approach to defending.

One pundit called it the most ridiculous goal to have conceded.

And beIN Sports pundits lined up to take a pop at the state of their defensive performance.

Though perhaps the most damning criticism came from someone with no professional experience, more acquainted with the level it resembled.

