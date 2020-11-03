Jurgen Klopp insists he has no problems with having to choose between Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino after seeing the former score a hat-trick against Atalanta.

Jota starred as Liverpool made it three wins from three in the Champions League with a 5-0 victory in Bergamo.

Summer signing Jota has now scored seven goals in 10 appearances and there have been questions over whether he should regularly start ahead of Firmino.

Asked whether that gives him a selection problem, Klopp said: “Good performances never give me a headache.

“For tonight it was clear that it made sense tonight to use the good form Diogo is in, and the way Atalanta plays and defends, and the skill set of Diogo helps.

But the world is sometimes a really bad place when sometimes a player is shining and we immediately speak about another player who played for us it feels like 500 games in a row and we would not be in the Champions League if Bobby Firmino was not with us, and immediately I have to explain why he isn’t in the team.

“For us it is important to have more than 11 and today Diogo used his shape in an incredible way and played a super game but it says nothing about Bobby and nothing to do with me having headaches.

"I am more than happy with the way the boys played tonight.”

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also netted for Liverpool as they recorded arguably their most impressive win of the season so far.

"It's about the players,” added Klopp to BT Sport. “It was difficult against us tonight, I don't think any system could've defended against Sadio, Mo and Diogo the way they played, with the support of all the others.

“It wasn't about the tactics or our system it was about the team.”

