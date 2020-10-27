Donny van de Beek should not be worried about his playing time at Manchester United and will be an integral figure, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Netherlands international moved to Old Trafford this summer in a deal worth up to £40 million but has mainly been used a substitute, even failing to come off the bench during the weekend's goalless draw with Chelsea.

Transfers Donny van de Beek 'can't complain' about staying at Ajax amid Manchester United links 14/08/2020 AT 09:46

His agent, Sjaak Swart, has been highly critical of the Norwegian manager, but Solskjaer insists that he has big plans for the midfielder, who has to compete with star men Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes for a place in the XI.

PSG tempt Zidane 'with all the money he wants' – Euro Papers

"When Donny has played, he's played really well. I think it says a lot about our depth of quality in the squad that we don't have to use him every single game because we have other players as well," the United manager said ahead of his side's Champions League fixture with RB Leipzig.

"I also think it says everything about our ambitions. We want to push on, we want to challenge for trophies this season. Donny is going to play a big, big part this year.

"At the moment, I realise the topic is Donny van de Beek and it's nice for some players or commentators to have a little go.

"I know you're short for time when you're on telly and you have to put your points across very quickly but you have to know that you don't have to start the first three games to be a very important player in the squad.

"I'd be disappointed if some of my team-mates said that I wasn't important at Man United but I didn't start many games, so Donny's going to be very very important for us, don't worry about that."

Premier League Man Utd will be '100% fresh' for Leicester clash, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 23/07/2020 AT 03:18