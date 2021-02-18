Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland said his two-goal performance against Sevilla in the Champions League was inspired by Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick.

The 23-year-old French striker scored three times on Tuesday evening as his PSG side came away from the Nou Camp with a 4-1 win over Barcelona.

Haaland followed that up the following day with a brace against Seville.

"It was good to score the goals, I love the Champions League and when I saw Mbappe scored the hat-trick yesterday I got free motivation so thanks to him," 20-year-old Haaland told reporters.

"He scored some nice goals and I got a free boost from him."

Haaland's goals moved him on to a remarkable 18 in 13 Champions League matches and he could soon overtake Mbappe as the player to score the most goals in Europe's top competition before his 21st birthday.

Mbappe, now 23, struck 19 Champions League goals before turning 21 and Haaland does not celebrate his birthday until July.

The Norwegian showed his potential by scoring eight times in the group stage with RB Salzburg, earning him a 20-million euro move to Dortmund in January, 2019.

He has now scored 10 times for the Germans in just seven Champions League games in the, unseating Roy Makaay as the player to score 10 goals in the competition for one team in the fewest amount of games.

Makaay scored 10 goals in 10 Champions League games for Bayern Munich between 2003 and 2004.

Haaland's insatiable scoring appetite has made him one of the most coveted players in Europe and his two goals are likely to further increase his eventual transfer fee.

A man of few words, the youngster was asked how it felt to be coveted by Real Madrid.

"It's always nice when someone wants you," he said.

Dortmund defeated PSG 2-1 in the first leg of their last-16 tie last year but were knocked out in the return game and Haaland said they could not afford to be complacent when they host Sevilla next month.

"We had three away goals, that's quite important but we have to attack the game at home to Sevilla and keep going," he said.

