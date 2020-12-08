Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to ever appear in the Champions League after coming off the bench in Dortmund's clash with Zenit St Petersburg.

Aged just 16 years and 18 days, Moukoko broke a 26-year record set by former Chelsea defender Celestine Babayaro. Aged 16 years and 86 days, Babayaro set the record in 1994 when he played for Anderlecht in the 1-1 draw against Steaua Bucharest.

Champions League Zidane 'not thinking' about getting sacked 7 HOURS AGO

Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the Bundesliga's youngest-ever debutant in November, playing the last six minutes as Borussia Dortmund ran out 5-2 winners against Hertha Berlin to close within a point of Bayern Munich at the summit of the Bundesliga.

Tottenham v Arsenal to sign AC Milan star - Euro Papers

The previous record was held by Nuri Sahin, who was 16 years and 334 days old when he made his debut for Dortmund against Nurnberg in 2005.

Champions League Solskjaer: Greenwood can step up in Cavani and Martial's absence YESTERDAY AT 14:06