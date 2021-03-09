When Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was celebrating his 20th goal in the Champions League, it was Sevilla’s players who were chasing after him.

After the most chaotic seven minutes of football, Haaland got his second of the night for Borussia Dortmund to make it 5-2 on aggregate, a lead they held onto despite two late Sevilla goals

One microphone appeared to pick up Haaland shouting “unlucky” at Sevilla goalkeeper Bono, and those taunts prompted an angry response from the opponents who took offence.

Haaland was booked for his celebration, but this wild passage of play only added to the spectacle that saw the 20-year-old score his 20th goal in this competition.

Twenty goals in 14 Champions League games puts Erling Haaland in a league of his own.

The previous record-holder was Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who reached the milestone in 24 games. A tidy ratio of almost one goal per game – in minutes the England captain has scored a Champions League goal every 104 minutes.

Haaland has scored a Champions League goal every 54.

This season it has been 525 minutes of football, 25 attempts, 16 on target, 10 scored. And counting.

Borussia Dortmund edged past Sevilla and now they must wait for the quarter-final and semi-final draw on March 19, ready to take on anyone with their striker in form like this.

"It was a hard game. I'm tired now, but to be in the next round feels very big," Haaland said afterwards. "It was a crazy game and a crazy win."

"We knew that they were going to come at us very hard, but when we scored they needed three. To be 1-0 up at halftime was very good and it was a nice goal."

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic added his own delight as Haaland now has another two games to add to his Champions League tally.

"Erling is outstanding. We are happy to have two more Champions League games now for him to keep scoring,” Terzic said.

"This feels so cool. We are extremely happy because for us it is not to be taken for granted in the past years that we are at this stage."

The record for one campaign currently stands at 17, a certain Cristiano Ronaldo doing so in 2013-14, and while Haaland may need Dortmund to progress further to reach this landmark, you wouldn’t rule it out just yet when he is scoring at this rate.

Seven more goals to match that feat. That’s about 350 minutes of football in Haaland’s world.

