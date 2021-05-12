UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation against Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid after all three failed to back down on the proposed European Super League.

On Saturday, a statement was issued by Juve, Barca and Real claiming they had been under “intolerable” pressure to make up with UEFA and vowed to continue to push forward with the ESL, despite it being widely condemned.

A day before, the nine other clubs - which includes the so-called ‘big six’ in the Premier League, accepted considerable sanctions, which included a combined contribution of almost £13.5m to ‘goodwill’ causes, such as grassroots football. They will also have 5% of UEFA competition revenues withheld next season and face hefty fines if they ever choose to do something similar again.

The new proceedings brought forward against the other three clubs could signal even stricter punishment and potentially risk their involvement in next season’s Champions League.

All three were major players in the creation of the ESL project, while Juventus and Real Madrid bosses Angela Agnelli and Florentino Perez respectively have publicly defended their proposals.

