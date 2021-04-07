Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell netted for the first time in the Champions League to give Chelsea two vital away goals and a 2-0 over Porto in Seville.

The Portuguese side, playing ‘at home’ for this first leg at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez in Seville, looked the more dangerous side for large parts of the first 45 minutes.

Pepe, Luis Diaz and Mateus Uribe each went close for Porto, but it was Chelsea who landed the all-important away goal after 30 minutes.

Jorginho’s killer pass picked out Mason Mount in the box, the England midfielder turning brilliant before driving across the outstretched Agustin Marchesin.

Porto again pressed the Blues backline as they went in search of an equaliser and almost had it when Moussa Marega caught Antonio Rudiger napping and forced a smart save from Edouard Mendy.

Minutes later, Luis Diaz went close with a bending effort that flew just wide of Mendy’s left-hand post as the Blues struggled to keep their opponents at bay.

Chelsea still posed a thread and Cesar Azpilicueta look dumbstruck as he missed a free header from three yards out inside the Porto box that could’ve killed off the game and even the tie.

And the Blues had the second goal their game management deserved, with Ben Chilwell striding through on goal, rounding the ‘keeper and slotting into an empty net for his first goal in Europe too.

Chelsea now have one huge foot in the semi-finals, but the job is only half done with the two sides returning to Seville for the second leg next week.

MAN OF THE MATCH – MASON MOUNT

The England midfielder is going from strength to strength lately and was the best player on the pitch tonight by some distance.

Scored the crucial away goal, his first in the Champions League, to give Chelsea the edge in this tie, and what a goal it was too as he turned so brilliantly to give himself the space to shoot.

TALKING POINT – CHELSEA WITH ONE FOOT IN THE SEMIS

The Blues bounced back from their shocking 5-2 loss to West Brom to produce the opposite kind of display tonight, and for that Thomas Tuchel deserves a huge amount of credit.

They were resolute and rigid and scored two crucial away goals to take into the second leg. The Champions League semi-finals are no small matter, and the last time a manager won their first three knockout games with Chelsea they went on to win the whole thing.

Another performance like this and the Blues will fancy their chances to get into the final four and maybe even the final, and if they can play like this in the league then there should be no doubt about qualifying for next season’s tournament either.

PLAYER RATINGS

PORTO: Marchesin 4, Manafa 5, Mbemba 6, Pepe 6, Zaidu 5, Grujic 5, Uribe 6, Otavio 6, Tecatito 5, Diaz 7, Marega 6. Subs. Conceicao n/a, Vieira n/a, Toni n/a.

CHELSEA: Mendy 7, Azpilicueta 8, Rudiger 7, Christensen 7, James 8, Kovacic 7, Jorginho 8, Chilwell 8, Mount 9, Havertz 5, Werner 6. Subs. Pulisic 7, Giroud 6, Silva n/a, Kante n/a, Emerson n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

32 - GOAL! PORTO 0 CHELSEA 1 (Mount). But you only need one chance! Chelsea have an absolutely vital away goal. Jorginho picks out Mount with a glorious ball into the box but Mount's turn is the best part about this goal, giving him all the space in the world to have a go. The Porto goalie has to do better really but Mount just drives it through him and Chelsea have the lead!

45’ - CHANCE! Corona gets a show away now but Azpilicueta deflects for the corner. Great defending. SAVE! Pepe leaps highest for the corner and forces a strong save from Mendy!

53’ - SAVE! Marega catches Rudiger napping and is in behind the Chelsea defence. He rifles an effort at goal but Mendy makes himself big. Great chance. Best chance for Porto yet.

61’ - WHAT A MISS! Unbelievable. Rudiger strikes the ball which Marchesin fumbles. Werner is on hand to square for Havertz who has an open goal to aim at but somehow pokes wide. Luckily for the German, Werner was offside. But that is a shocking miss all the same.

66’ - CHANCE! James whips in a dangerous ball from the free-kick and Azpilicueta essentially has a free header but just sends it miles wide. What on earth was that?

85’ - GOAL! PORTO 0 CHELSEA 2 (Chilwell). Game over!? Tie over!? Chilwell scores his first goal in Europe! Chilwell picks Toni's pocket and drives through on goal, rounding the 'keeper and slotting home. Brilliant.

KEY STAT

