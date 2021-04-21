Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has tested positive for coronavirus, and will miss the clash with Chelsea in the Champions League next week.

Real said on Sunday that Valverde was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case, missing the 0-0 league draw with Getafe, and he has now tested positive.

"Real Madrid informs that our player, Fede Valverde, has tested positive in the Covid-19 test carried out today," a statement from the Liga club read.

Champions League Opinion: Agnelli’s tone-deaf reaction shows this is not the end for ‘dirty dozen’ 5 HOURS AGO

The 22-year-old will miss Wednesday's game against Cadiz, as well this weekend's home meeting with Real Betis and next Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg against Chelsea.

His absence from training for the best part of a fortnight makes him a doubt for the second leg with Chelsea on May 5.

Real have been battling fitness and health concerns in their squad for number of weeks. In the 0-0 draw with Getafe on Sunday, Real fielded only eight players on the bench, two of whom were goalkeepers.

The Blancos are in a scrap for the Liga title - they trail leaders Atletico Madrid by three points - so do not have the luxury of being able to rest players ahead of the Chelsea games.

Bundesliga Alaba agrees to join Real Madrid - reports 5 HOURS AGO