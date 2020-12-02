Antoine Griezmann was on the scoresheet for the third consecutive game as Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent record in Group G with a comprehensive victory at Ferencvaros.

The France international netted in the recent 4-0 victories over Dinamo Kiev and Osasuna, and in the absence of the rested Lionel Messi he opened the scoring at Puskas Arena with just 14 minutes on the clock, converting from Jordi Alba's cross to spark a flurry of first-half goals for Ronald Koeman's side.

Six minutes later Martin Braithwaite doubled Barcelona's advantage, steering the ball home on the slide after reacting quickest to Ousmane Dembele's cross.

Creator Dembele turned goalscorer as the 23-year-old scored from the penalty spot after Braithwaite was upended by Abraham Frimpong, as Barcelona were out of sight by the half-hour mark.

With the game put to bed, Barcelona took their foot off the gas after the restart, introducing more young talents such as Riqui Puig and Konrad De La Fuente. A couple of half chances from Dembele and a Miralem Pjanic shot was the closest they went to extending their lead, as Ferencvaros managed to stop the rot.

Having already sealed their place in the knockout stages before kick-off, Barcelona will now meet second-placed Juventus next week to determine who finishes top of the group after the Italian champions defeated Dinamo Kiev 3-0.

TALKING POINT - Positives to take for improving Barca

With the club in turmoil off the pitch, there were plenty of positives on the field for Barcelona tonight. With their place in the last 16 of the competition already assured, Ronald Koeman rested Messi and Philippe Coutinho - Pedri started on the bench - and yet the Catalans were sensational at times with their lightning-quick passing.

They were a joy to behold in the first half. Alba and Dembele's partnership down the left flank was almost telepathic, and in the centre Braithwaite and Griezmann, operating just behind the lone striker, reaped the benefits. Griezmann has looked like a player reborn recently, full of confidence and flourishing under Koeman - and he isn't the only one.

Barcelona have now emerged victorious in eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions, scoring 27 in the process, as the club won their fifth straight game to begin a Champions League group stage campaign for the first time since 2002-03. No one is going to get carried away over a victory over Ferencvaros, but there have been clear signs in recent weeks that Barcelona are back on track again.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Martin Braithwaite (Barcelona)

The former Middlesbrough forward's stock continues to rise as he spearheads Barca's attack. With three Champions League goals now to his name this season, the 29-year-old is playing with real fire in his belly. Credit to Koeman, who is getting the very best out of the Dane.

PLAYER RATINGS

Ferencvaros: Dibusz 6, Dvali 5, Frimpong 4, Blazic 5, Heister 5, Botka 5, Uzuni 5, Somalia 6, Siger 5, Isael 5, Nguen 5.. subs: Baturina 5, Kharatin N/A, Laidouni 5, Lovrencsics 5, Mak 5.

Barcelona: Neto 6, Alba 7, Lenglet 6, Mingueza 6, Dest 7, Busquets 6, Pjanic 6, Dembele 8, Griezmann 8, Trincao 6, Braithwaite 8.. subs: De La Fuente N/A, Firpo 5, Alena, 5, Puig 6, de Jong 5.

KEY MOMENTS

14' - GOAL! Ferencvaros 0-1 Barcelona (Antoine Griezmann): He's done it again! Griezmann is back on the scoresheet for Barca with a clever near-post finish from Alba's inviting low cross. Two goals in two games for Griezmann now, he's enjoying his football at the moment.

20' GOAL! Ferencvaros 0-2 Barcelona (Martin Braithwaite): Barcelona double their advantage after another devastating move down the left. Two years ago this week Braithwaite started as a substitute for Middlesbrough in the Championship, and now he has his third goal in a week for Barca in the Champions League! Alba finds Dembele who delivers a cross into a really dangerous area and Braithwaite finishes on the slide to guide the ball into the bottom corner.

28' - GOAL! Ferencvaros 0-3 Barcelona (Ousmane Dembele pen): Dembele sends the goalkeeper the wrong way and buries his penalty into the bottom left corner.

KEY STATS

Antoine Griezmann has scored in three consecutive games for Barcelona for the first time in all competitions.

Martin Braithwaite’s goal was the longest pass sequence of any Champions League goal this season with a total of 33 passes.

