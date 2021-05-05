Arsene Wenger says Fernandinho should have been sent off in Manchester City's Champions League semi-final second leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

With PSG trailing by two goals on the night, Angel Di Maria was shown a straight red card for stamping on the Brazilian midfielder in the 69th minute.

The former Arsenal boss thinks the City star should have also been dismissed.

"I have to say I don’t like how Fernandinho behaved tonight," FIFA chief of global football development Wenger told beIN Sport, who he was working for as a pundit.

"It’s provocative. If you send Di Maria off, you have to send Fernandinho off as well, for me.

He should already have had a yellow card and then he was provoking Di Maria. They both should have been off.

Wenger also said City were deserved winners and that the Ligue 1 champions must improve defensively and be more self-disciplined if they are to win a Champions League title.

“Overall, Manchester City had less weaknesses than PSG," he added.

"You could say that PSG played well, they showed top quality in some aspects of their game, but they were caught twice by counter-attacks.

"Overall, I would say that for them now it’s important to analyse where they can improve, and it’s at the back. The defence, at the moment, is not good enough to win the Champions League. They have huge potential but that’s where they need to correct it.

They also need to become more calm and concentrated. We cannot ignore that they finished both games with ten men. So it’s repeated as well. They need to improve their discipline when things don’t go well.

