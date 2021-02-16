Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed any move for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and suggested that his salary, and those in football generally, are unrealistic.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit football finances hard as clubs are denied their ticket revenue amid a ban or huge reduction in spectators at sporting events, and there have been problems fulfilling television broadcast obligations as a result of the suspension or cancellation of games in 2020.

Champions League Opinion: Pochettino must prove himself by beating Barcelona AN HOUR AGO

In an interview with Italian newspaper Correire della Sera, Rummenigge was nevertheless happy for Messi that he was able to secure such a generous salary from Barcelona, with stories suggesting he earned £122 million a season.

The 33-year-old Argentine’s contract is due to end this summer, with negotiations over a renewal dependent on who wins the presidential elections in the coming months.

The 65-year-old German said: "I laughed when I saw Messi's contract with Barcelona... I can only say congrats to him for obtaining an astronomical contract. But this salary situation needs to be changed."

Meanwhile, Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Bayern Munich’s defender David Alaba, also out of contract at the end of the season, is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, though no move has been finalised.

Perez promises Mbappe and €100m to Zidane on one condition - Euro Papers

Football That's the Premier League over for another season then - The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:59