Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will miss a month’s football, including his club’s Champions League matches against Paris Saint-Germain.

The current Bundesliga champions and Champions League holders confirmed on Tuesday that the 32-year-old striker would be out of action for around four weeks, after suffering ligament damage while on international duty in the current break.

Lewandowski scored a brace in Poland’s 3-0 win over Andorra in Sunday’s game and was subbed in the 63rd minute, and it was then confirmed he had suffered an injury that would prevent him from featuring in his national side’s game with England on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Bayern announced the injury to his right knee would keep him out for a month.

If the prognosis is correct then Lewandowski will miss both Champions League quarter-final matches against Paris Saint-Germain, the team they beat in the competition’s 2020 final.

He would also miss five matches in the German league, with Bayern currently four points ahead of nearest challenger RB Leipzig after 26 games played.

Lewandowski has 35 goals in 25 league appearances, and 42 goals for his club already this season. He needs six more goals to break Gerd Muller’s league record.

