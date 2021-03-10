Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Hungary could make ‘a massive difference’ to their season.

The club are now through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and now have what is technically a home win after six consecutive defeats at Anfield.

Speaking after the game, Klopp told BT Sport that an improved defensive display was key: "The two centre halves played an incredible game. The whole last line played an incredible game because that is a tough task. We had to press them. We defended deep together really well which is important. Everybody had a really good game. It was a good performance."

Premier League Opinion: Liverpool can make Champions League... but must stop blaming Van Dijk 9 HOURS AGO

The German also said that the focus now turns to their Premier League game against Wolves, with a chance to close in on the Champions League spots.

“Last time we played in the Champions League it was a long trip. We play next on Monday, that is OK. We have to make ourselves ready. If we play like we did tonight it will not be easy for Wolves.

"It is a massive difference.

“We created a lot of chances. That’s us at the moment – first half massive chances and couldn’t score. Again, the biggest and best thing the boys did is let nobody see how good Leipzig can be. They are a monster usually, they are so powerful and you saw all the runs in behind, but we defended that really well. Big compliment to the boys.

"We had to switch off that Premier League stuff, to get here and to give it a proper try. The boys really enjoyed themselves tonight, which is important. We were doing the hardest and the dirtiest work because it was a big defending challenge.”

United ready to pounce as Varane 'wants to leave Madrid' - Euro Papers

Transfers Fernandes reluctant to sign new United deal, De Gea set to leave - Paper Round A DAY AGO