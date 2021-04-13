Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino declared his side’s defeat of Bayern Munich on Tuesday, ‘an amazing moment’.

PSG were 3-2 up after the first leg and went close to extending their lead in the second only to see the woodwork and Bayern ‘keeper Manuel Neuer deny them.

Their former striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored for the current Champions League holders just before half-time, and it was a nervy second 45 for Pochettino’s men as they held on to qualify for the semi-finals.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Pochettino said: "It was a really tough match and I'm really happy because the players deserve the credit and we're so happy for them, the club, the president.

"After three months working here we're enjoying the moment and if you qualify for the semi-finals then this is an amazing moment for us.

"When you're on the touchline, close to the pitch, it's not easy to enjoy it but I try to be calm on the outside, but just inside you are dealing with the stress - that's the adrenaline of it that you love to feel.”

The Argentine praised his side for their efforts over the course of the evening against one of the best teams in Europe.

"It was an amazing game. The quality is there and they worked so hard. I'm so happy because our job is to get all this talent to work as a team,” he said.

