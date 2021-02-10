Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar could miss next week’s Champions League tie with Barcelona.

The 29-year-old Brazilian striker had to leave the pitch injured during his side’s French Cup game with Caen on Wednesday night.

Any injury would give him just days to be fit for the match against his former team after being hurt in the 1-0 win courtesy of Moise Kean’s goal in the second half.

After the match, Kean played down fears over Neymar’s injury, saying: “All is well, he is ready. Tomorrow, in training, he will recuperate. He will be ready for the match [against Barcelona].”

Mauricio Pochettino was forced to take off the striker on the hour mark and was replaced by Kylian Mbappe, and the injury comes just after Neymar had returned from a month’s absence due to an ankle injury.

PSG reached the final of the Champions League last season only to suffer a defeat to Bayern Munich, and have yet to win the trophy in their history.

