Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his chairman and players after his side beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 to secure a spot in the Champions League semi-finals.

A Jude Bellingham goal for Dortmund gave his side an early scare but they were able to come back to secure victory on the night and overall.

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, Guardiola said: "I am incredibly happy for this club, for this chairman and for the fans, everyone.

Champions League Man City take big step towards European glory but Dortmund show Poch's PSG how to win AN HOUR AGO

"It is the second time in the semi-finals so it is not history in the club, but we start to build it.

"We were brilliant except the first 10 minutes where they were good.

"I'm incredibly happy to be in the semi-finals, to be one of the best four teams in Europe, to be against big, strong teams and we will try to be good."

Guardiola then suggested it would be unfair to judge his City side given the fine margins in the knockout competition, saying: "This competition is nice but also so unfair because we are judged as a failure or a disaster when we are knocked out. You play 11 months for the Premier League and the other competitions.

"Today it was a penalty with the hand and maybe not given on another day it could be not given. We were out for handball when it was not given against Tottenham. This competition depends on the situation. But the way we played in the second half was with personality."

'Moment of truth' - Ronaldo could return to Man Utd - Euro Papers

Champions League Foden stunner helps City end quarter-final hoodoo 5 HOURS AGO