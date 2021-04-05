Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City boss will come up against Haaland’s Dortmund this week in their first leg Champions League tie, amid speculation that City will make a move for the 20-year-old Norwegian forward.

"A blind guy could realise he's a good striker," said Guardiola. "It's not necessary to be a manager to realise that of him.

Transfers Man City could break transfer record, says Guardiola AN HOUR AGO

"He's exceptional for his age, the numbers speak for themselves and he’s a fantastic player – that’s all.

“To score that many goals at this age, it's not easy to find a player like that.

He’s only 20, the numbers speak for themselves, he can score with the right foot, left, on counter attacks, headers.

"He’s fantastic, everyone knows it."

Neymar and Messi set to reunite? But not at PSG?! - Euro Papers

City have underperformed under Guardiola in the Champions League, and he is keen to overcome those disappointments.

"Of course, it remained in my head for weeks and it was painful, I cannot deny," said Guardiola.

"It was the last game of the season, we wanted to go through and we accept we didn’t do it well, didn’t deserve to go through.

"Yes it was painful, but the short time, 10 days later we were preparing for the next season, and here we are again, to try again.

"Going out to Lyon, it was different. We went out, said goodbye and went on our holidays. It was a disappointment but we are here again, with a chance."

Premier League Guardiola: We showed how much we want to win the league YESTERDAY AT 21:31