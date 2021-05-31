The European Super League’s case against UEFA and FIFA has now reached the European Court of Justice.

But following an intense backlash from fans and media , the proposed league collapsed with every side pulling out of the project bar Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Those three clubs have insisted they are within their rights to form a new competition, which would see them withdraw from the UEFA-run Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League tournaments.

Representatives of the Super League believe UEFA and FIFA are breaching EU competition laws by preventing them from breaking away and there is also the issue of potential penalties for the teams who have refused to withdraw.

The case has now been filed with the European Court of Justice and the aim is to establish whether UEFA and FIFA do indeed have exclusive organisation of competitions.

The news was confirmed via the twitter page of the European Court of Justice. FIFA have already announced they have begun disciplinary proceedings against the three clubs who have remained committed to creating a Super League.

A statement from FIFA said: “Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”

The Champions League and Europa League finals were made up of several clubs initially poised to join the Super League.

Manchester United were beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final, while Chelsea triumphed over Manchester City to win their first Champions League since 2012.

While Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus aim to stand firm in their desire to break away, none of the three clubs were champions in their domestic league this season.

Atletico Madrid pipped Real and Barcelona to La Liga title while Juventus finished fourth in Serie A.

The breakaway trio hit back at attempts to punish them in a statement.

It read: “This alarming attitude constitutes a flagrant breach of the decision of the courts of justice, which have already made a clear statement warning UEFA to refrain from taking any action that could penalise the founding clubs of the Super League while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

Therefore, the opening of disciplinary proceedings by UEFA is incomprehensible and is a direct attack against the rule of law...while constituting a lack of respect toward the authority of the courts of justice themselves.

"Instead of exploring ways of modernizing football through open dialogue, UEFA expects us to withdraw the ongoing court proceedings that question their monopoly over European football.

"Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid, all of them more than a century old, will not accept any form of coercion or intolerable pressure, while they remain strong in their willingness to debate, respectfully and through dialogue, the urgent solutions that football currently needs.

"Either we reform football or we will have to watch its inevitable downfall."

