Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was thrilled to see his team through to the finals of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The teams started level on 1-1 after the first leg but goals from Timo Werner and then Mason Mount saw them through 3-1 on aggregate. They will play Manchester City in teh final.

Tuchel took over Chelsea at the end of January when had been struggling under Frank Lampard, but they now appear on course for a top four finish in the Premier League, and are in the finals of both the FA Cup and Champion League.

Speaking after the game to BT Sport, he said his side were worthy victors.

“We deserved to win,” he said.

“The first half was difficult, they had a lot of possession and made us suffer, but every ball from us was dangerous. We were dangerous with counter attacks. We never lost the hunger, the desire to defend. In the second half, it was an even better structure to defend.

“We could have scored so much earlier, so much more to be safe, but now is no time for criticism. It is a fantastic achievement and big congratulations to the team. To hang in there, even if you miss big chances, you never lose focus. It was a huge performance. I am very happy that we achieved this.

“I am very grateful to have the opportunity to live my life in football. This passion as a profession, I am more than grateful. It is not done yet, we want to go all the way, we arrive in Istanbul to win!”

