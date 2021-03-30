A vote on extensive Champions League reforms have been postponed, with UEFA saying the negotiations need more time before they can be voted on.

UEFA had planned to introduce a vote on a new format for the European tournament on Wednesday at a meeting of the governing body’s executive committee, but the soonest it will be put to members in April or another, later meeting.

The Guardian reports that one cause of the delay is disagreement over the details for the tournament that would be introduced in 2024. There is not yet an accord between UEFA and the European Club Association, which represents some of Europe’s biggest sides.

The changes proposed included a single group stage made up of 36 teams, with four more matchdays in midweek, and places for teams decided upon historical performance in European competition rather than earning places solely by league position or winning the Europa League.

However, after initial discussions did not find a consensus, the vote will now wait until 19 April at the earliest.

In a statement, UEFA said: “Following various media enquiries over the last few days, Uefa can confirm that a meeting of the executive committee will take place tomorrow, Wednesday 31 March, and that the future of club competitions post-2024 will be one of the topics discussed.

“However, any official decision in this respect will only be made at the next Uefa executive committee meeting on 19 April, in order to finalise ongoing discussions.”

