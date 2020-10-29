Frank Lampard says he has the support of club owner Roman Abramovich after Chelsea's 4-0 win over FK Krasnodar on Wednesday evening.

The 54-year-old Russian billionaire has been unable to attend matches at Stamford Bridge because of UK visa issues, but was in the crowd - amongst 11,000 others - for the west London club’s convincing win in Russia.

Premier League 'I thought it was a clear penalty' - Lampard annoyed by Maguire 'headlock' 25/10/2020 AT 08:44

Lampard believes he is backed by the club’s notoriously ruthless owner who spent £222m on players in the last transfer window.

"To have him here is a nice bonus for myself and the squad," Lampard said.

I'm very pleased we put on what I thought was a good performance I always feel the support of the owner of the club, whether he's here at games or not.

“A couple of my staff members spoke to him, but by the time I came out in the warm-up he wasn't around.

We got four goals and a clean sheet in his home country, and I hope it made him happy.

LAMPARD TO MAKE DECISION ON JORGINHO

Lampard said he will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club's penalty taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season against Krasnodar.

"Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalties in his career, particularly at Chelsea," he explained.

"My feeling is when you take as many penalties as he does, there can be periods when you miss one, and sometimes there can be periods where you miss one or two. I experienced that as a player."

Jorginho was substituted by the time Chelsea were awarded another penalty, which Timo Werner dispatched in the 76th minute.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

Who are the candidates for Barcelona president after Bartomeu’s shock resignation? – Euro Papers

Premier League Chelsea will take unpredictable United at face value, says Lampard 23/10/2020 AT 15:51