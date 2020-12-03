Frank Lampard hailed the performance of “reliable” Olivier Giroud as the Frenchman scored all four goals in a 4-0 away win for Chelsea over Sevilla.

The result secured the Blues’ place at the top of Group E, with Lampard’s side already certain of their place in the last 16 of the Champions League after last week’s win over Rennes.

Giroud was handed a start at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan having found the net against Rennes and repaid Lampard’s faith by scoring an astonishing perfect hat trick followed by a left-footed penalty kick.

“Four goals at this level and the quality of the goals… the individual aspects from Olivier and the team aspects in the first half, from back to front the team were great,” the Chelsea boss reflected afterwards.

[It was an] amazing solo performance from Olivier. [I’m] delighted with him, delighted with the team. This is a difficult place to come. There were moments in the first half where it was tough and we dealt with it.

The 34-year-old has struggled for game time at Chelsea this season, leading to speculation over his future at the club with January approaching.

Giroud’s four goals against Sevilla means he has now scored more times in the Champions League than Zinedine Zidane, and Lampard highlighted the striker’s reliability.

“Olivier is reliable, full stop,” he said. “Not just for us but his international goals for France, he’s up there with great French individuals.

“That’s a great stat about Zidane but I’m not too bothered about that in a way. But I am bothered about what he gives us on the pitch. There couldn’t be a team-mate there that the players are happier for because of the way Olivier is around the training pitch and in the games.”

